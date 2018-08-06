Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (CSOD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) will post $128.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cornerstone OnDemand’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $128.10 million and the highest is $128.90 million. Cornerstone OnDemand reported sales of $116.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand will report full year sales of $509.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $507.00 million to $511.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $558.74 million per share, with estimates ranging from $544.95 million to $569.21 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cornerstone OnDemand.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative return on equity of 119.83% and a negative net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $133.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSOD. Barclays lifted their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.89.

In other news, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $1,118,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,428,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,666,963.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $270,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,497,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,416,533.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,853 shares of company stock valued at $7,262,105 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 75.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 108.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the first quarter worth approximately $376,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand traded down $0.46, reaching $50.84, on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 261,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,753. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85. Cornerstone OnDemand has a twelve month low of $33.24 and a twelve month high of $55.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.63 and a beta of 0.62.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; Learning Suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting.

