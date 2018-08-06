Corium International (CORI) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 0.07

Media stories about Corium International (NASDAQ:CORI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Corium International earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.9931059031249 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corium International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Corium International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Corium International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright set a $14.00 target price on shares of Corium International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Corium International in a report on Friday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of Corium International traded up $0.01, reaching $7.48, during trading hours on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. 56,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,540. Corium International has a 1 year low of $7.17 and a 1 year high of $13.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Corium International (NASDAQ:CORI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). Corium International had a negative return on equity of 273.01% and a negative net margin of 156.05%. The business had revenue of $10.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 million. research analysts anticipate that Corium International will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corium International, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of specialty pharmaceutical products in transdermal and transmucosal delivery systems. It offers Clonidine Transdermal Delivery System (TDS), a treatment for hypertension; Fentanyl TDS, a treatment for the management of chronic pain, including cancer-related pain; and Crest Whitestrips for teeth whitening.

