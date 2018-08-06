Control4 (CTRL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Earnings Beat

Shares of Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL) saw strong trading volume on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 1,979,118 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 390% from the previous session’s volume of 403,744 shares.The stock last traded at $31.67 and had previously closed at $26.26.

The electronics maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. Control4 had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Control4 alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Control4 from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Imperial Capital set a $32.00 price target on Control4 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital set a $32.00 price target on Control4 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Control4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Control4 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Control4 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

In other news, SVP Bryce Judd sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $25,924.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,924.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Susan Cashen sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $167,791.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,198.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,245. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTRL. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Control4 by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after acquiring an additional 92,704 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Control4 by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 146,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 58,118 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Control4 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,607,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Control4 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Control4 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $642,000. 79.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $667.66 million, a P/E ratio of 42.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of -0.22.

About Control4

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices into a unified automation solution.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Control4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Control4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.