Control4 (CTRL) PT Set at $32.00 by Roth Capital

Roth Capital set a $32.00 target price on Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CTRL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Control4 in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Control4 from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Control4 from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Control4 from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Control4 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.25.

Control4 traded up $5.41, reaching $31.67, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 1,979,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,018. Control4 has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $35.99. The stock has a market cap of $667.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of -0.22.

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Control4 had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Control4 will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Novakovich sold 12,745 shares of Control4 stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $313,654.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,827.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Susan Cashen sold 7,522 shares of Control4 stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $188,802.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,052.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,245 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Control4 by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,986,675 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,155,000 after buying an additional 142,055 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Control4 by 15.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,081,596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,233,000 after buying an additional 142,699 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Control4 by 4.7% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 900,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,879,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in Control4 by 3.3% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 599,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,887,000 after purchasing an additional 19,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Control4 by 4.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 422,086 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,081,000 after purchasing an additional 18,025 shares in the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Control4

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices into a unified automation solution.

