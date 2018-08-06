Contrasting Diana Shipping (DSX) and Teekay (TK)

Diana Shipping (NYSE: DSX) and Teekay (NYSE:TK) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Diana Shipping has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teekay has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Diana Shipping and Teekay’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diana Shipping $161.90 million 2.84 -$511.71 million ($0.79) -5.49 Teekay $1.88 billion 0.37 -$163.27 million ($1.38) -5.06

Teekay has higher revenue and earnings than Diana Shipping. Diana Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teekay, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Diana Shipping and Teekay, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diana Shipping 0 6 1 0 2.14 Teekay 1 1 0 0 1.50

Diana Shipping currently has a consensus target price of $4.83, indicating a potential upside of 11.37%. Teekay has a consensus target price of $7.25, indicating a potential upside of 3.87%. Given Diana Shipping’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Diana Shipping is more favorable than Teekay.

Dividends

Teekay pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Diana Shipping does not pay a dividend. Teekay pays out -15.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.5% of Diana Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.9% of Teekay shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Teekay shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Diana Shipping and Teekay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diana Shipping -237.60% -4.71% -2.56% Teekay -7.32% -3.28% -1.11%

Summary

Teekay beats Diana Shipping on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as steel products, cement, and fertilizers through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of 50 dry bulk carriers, including 22 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels. The company was formerly known as Diana Shipping Investments Corp. and changed its name to Diana Shipping Inc. in February 2005. Diana Shipping Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About Teekay

Teekay Corporation provides crude oil and gas marine transportation; offshore oil production; and storage and offloading services in Bermuda and internationally. It operates shuttle tankers, floating storage and offloading (FSO) units, HiLoad dynamic positioning units, and long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels, as well as offers offshore accommodation, storage, and support for maintenance and modification projects. The company also operates floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) units, as well as other vessels used to service its FPSO contracts; liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas carriers; and conventional crude oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2017, its fleet consisted of 217 vessels. The company serves energy and utility companies, oil traders, large oil and LNG consumers, petroleum product producers, government agencies, and various other entities that depend upon marine transportation. Teekay Corporation was founded in 1973 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

