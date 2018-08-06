Contrasting Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (BEDU) & Grand Canyon Education (LOPE)

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE: BEDU) and Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Bright Scholar Education Holdngs and Grand Canyon Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Scholar Education Holdngs N/A N/A N/A Grand Canyon Education 22.07% 22.00% 16.33%

10.4% of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.4% of Grand Canyon Education shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Grand Canyon Education shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bright Scholar Education Holdngs and Grand Canyon Education’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Scholar Education Holdngs N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Grand Canyon Education $974.13 million 5.81 $203.31 million $3.96 29.65

Grand Canyon Education has higher revenue and earnings than Bright Scholar Education Holdngs.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Bright Scholar Education Holdngs and Grand Canyon Education, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Scholar Education Holdngs 0 0 3 0 3.00 Grand Canyon Education 0 0 4 0 3.00

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs currently has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 21.15%. Grand Canyon Education has a consensus target price of $126.25, indicating a potential upside of 7.53%. Given Bright Scholar Education Holdngs’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bright Scholar Education Holdngs is more favorable than Grand Canyon Education.

Risk and Volatility

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grand Canyon Education has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Grand Canyon Education beats Bright Scholar Education Holdngs on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bright Scholar Education Holdngs

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs. As of January 23, 2018, it had a network of 60 schools with approximately 33,916 students. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Foshan, China.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides education services in the United States and Canada. The company operates Grand Canyon University that offers approximately 225 graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across 9 colleges online and on ground through campus in Phoenix, Arizona; leased facilities; and facilities owned by third party employers. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 90,300 students enrolled in its programs. The company was founded in 1949 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

