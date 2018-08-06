Continental (CON) PT Set at €265.00 by Warburg Research

Continental (ETR:CON) received a €265.00 ($311.76) price target from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CON. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. equinet set a €250.00 ($294.12) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Commerzbank set a €247.00 ($290.59) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €241.15 ($283.70).

Shares of Continental opened at €184.45 ($217.00) on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Continental has a fifty-two week low of €186.55 ($219.47) and a fifty-two week high of €257.40 ($302.82).

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

