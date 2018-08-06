Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CPSS. Zacks Investment Research raised Consumer Portfolio Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. JMP Securities raised Consumer Portfolio Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.08.

Consumer Portfolio Services opened at $3.35 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 15.10 and a current ratio of 15.10. Consumer Portfolio Services has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $4.86. The firm has a market cap of $70.23 million, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.68.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $99.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.79 million. analysts forecast that Consumer Portfolio Services will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 433.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,333 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,526 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.17% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.31% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

