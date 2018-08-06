Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $46.25 Million Holdings in Open Text Corp (OTEX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,314,832 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,245,219 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.49% of Open Text worth $46,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 89,761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 45,556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Open Text opened at $39.27 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Open Text Corp has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15 and a beta of 0.30.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Open Text had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $754.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Open Text’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Open Text Corp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.1518 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 67.03%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OTEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Open Text from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services that assist organizations in finding, utilizing, and sharing business information from various devices. The company offers content solutions that provide content and records management, archiving, and email management and capture solutions, as well as Core, a software as a service based multi-tenant cloud solution; business process management for analyzing, automating, monitoring, and optimizing structured business processes; and customer experience management products, which offer Web content management, digital asset management, customer communications management, social software, and portal.

