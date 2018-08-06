Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 4,650 Shares of S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 184,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $37,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 34,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 281,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,297,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 312.1% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,308,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,890,000 after purchasing an additional 12,832 shares during the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.75, for a total transaction of $791,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,190 shares in the company, valued at $33,852,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy Luquette sold 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.50, for a total value of $105,918.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,444 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,174. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on S&P Global from $186.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on S&P Global from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on S&P Global from $210.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.93.

SPGI stock opened at $198.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The firm has a market cap of $49.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. S&P Global Inc has a 52-week low of $147.07 and a 52-week high of $217.31.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 333.87% and a net margin of 25.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

