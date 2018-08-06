Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 192,780 Shares of FirstService Corp (FSV)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 21.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,099,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,780 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $83,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in FirstService by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 173,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in FirstService by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in FirstService in the 2nd quarter worth $540,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in FirstService by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in FirstService by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 47,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

FirstService opened at $82.19 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18 and a beta of 0.51. FirstService Corp has a 52-week low of $62.90 and a 52-week high of $86.05.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. FirstService had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $495.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that FirstService Corp will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.60%.

Several analysts have issued reports on FSV shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of FirstService from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstService from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of FirstService from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.67.

FirstService Corporation provides property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment manages private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

