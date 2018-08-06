Computer Programs & Systems (CPSI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Sunday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs & Systems from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub raised Computer Programs & Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Computer Programs & Systems to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Computer Programs & Systems from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.17.

CPSI traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,680. Computer Programs & Systems has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $34.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.87 million, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.23). Computer Programs & Systems had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a positive return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $67.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Computer Programs & Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Computer Programs & Systems will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. Computer Programs & Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.08%.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 2,900 shares of Computer Programs & Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $91,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,470.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt J. Chambless sold 5,492 shares of Computer Programs & Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $172,668.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,772.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,870 shares of company stock valued at $374,717 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPSI. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 4,285.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 305,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 298,378 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 198.3% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 100,037 shares during the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 363.9% in the 1st quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 113,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 89,317 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,512,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,168,000 after acquiring an additional 54,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Programs & Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as helps to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

