Compass Point Reaffirms Buy Rating for NMI (NMIH)

Compass Point restated their buy rating on shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a $24.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NMIH. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on NMI in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NMI from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. BidaskClub upgraded NMI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $20.00 price target on NMI and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on NMI from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.94.

NMI traded down $0.75, reaching $20.95, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. 3,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,951. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. NMI has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $22.50.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $67.45 million for the quarter. NMI had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 25.23%. research analysts predict that NMI will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Julie Norberg sold 3,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $52,425.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bradley M. Shuster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $514,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,005,240.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,408 shares of company stock worth $3,382,925. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 618,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,509,000 after purchasing an additional 104,003 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 118,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. Waterstone Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NMI during the first quarter worth $2,223,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in NMI during the second quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NMI by 8.9% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 23,189 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

