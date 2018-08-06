Compass Minerals International, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.72 (CMP)

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, September 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th.

Compass Minerals International has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Compass Minerals International has a dividend payout ratio of 98.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Compass Minerals International to earn $3.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.7%.

NYSE:CMP traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $68.25. 216,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,297. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.38. Compass Minerals International has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $76.65.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $246.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.24 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Amy Yoder sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $41,424.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,243.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

CMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.50.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

