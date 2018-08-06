Comparing GDS (GDS) and InterXion (INXN)

GDS (NASDAQ: GDS) and InterXion (NYSE:INXN) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for GDS and InterXion, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GDS 0 0 4 1 3.20 InterXion 0 0 11 0 3.00

GDS currently has a consensus price target of $40.42, suggesting a potential upside of 43.69%. InterXion has a consensus price target of $70.40, suggesting a potential upside of 8.81%. Given GDS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe GDS is more favorable than InterXion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.8% of GDS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of InterXion shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GDS and InterXion’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GDS $248.40 million 13.30 -$48.38 million ($0.51) -55.16 InterXion $552.66 million 8.37 $44.15 million $0.69 93.77

InterXion has higher revenue and earnings than GDS. GDS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InterXion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

GDS has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InterXion has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GDS and InterXion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GDS -20.08% -9.34% -3.07% InterXion 6.32% 7.34% 2.57%

Summary

InterXion beats GDS on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, and Chengdu. The company serves Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations. GDS Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

InterXion Company Profile

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, Internet service providers, and other customers. Its data centers acts as content, cloud, and connectivity hubs that facilitate the processing, storage, sharing, and distribution of data between its customers. The company offers colocation services, including space and power to deploy IT infrastructure in its data centers; power backup services; connectivity services that enable its customers to connect their IT infrastructure to exchange traffic and access cloud platforms; and systems monitoring, systems management, and engineering support services, as well as installs and manages physical connections running from its customers' equipment to the equipment of its telecommunications carriers, Internet exchange customers, and other customers. It provides its services to telecom operators, Internet service providers, and content delivery networks; content and cloud providers; and enterprises through direct sales forces, as well as through tradeshows, networking events, and industry seminars. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 49 carrier and cloud neutral colocation data centers in 13 metropolitan areas in 11 countries. The company is also involved in real estate management/holding businesses. InterXion Holding N.V. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

