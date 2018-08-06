Comparing Autoweb (AUTO) and Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock (TRIP)

Autoweb (NASDAQ: AUTO) and Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:TRIP) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Get Autoweb alerts:

Autoweb has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

44.3% of Autoweb shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock shares are held by institutional investors. 30.6% of Autoweb shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Autoweb and Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autoweb -61.64% -6.82% -5.18% Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock -1.40% 4.36% 2.63%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Autoweb and Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autoweb $142.13 million 0.32 -$64.96 million $0.29 12.24 Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock $1.56 billion 4.70 -$19.00 million $0.48 110.98

Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock has higher revenue and earnings than Autoweb. Autoweb is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Autoweb and Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autoweb 0 3 0 0 2.00 Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock 3 18 2 0 1.96

Autoweb presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.85%. Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock has a consensus price target of $45.53, suggesting a potential downside of 14.53%. Given Autoweb’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Autoweb is more favorable than Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock.

Summary

Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock beats Autoweb on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autoweb

AutoWeb, Inc. operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle. The company's products and services also comprise WebLeads+ that offers various coupon options, which display marketing messages to consumers visiting the dealer's Website; and Payment Pro, a dealer Website conversion tool that offers consumers real-time online monthly payment information, as well as sells fixed placement advertising across its Website to automotive advertisers. It owns and operates automotive Websites that offers consumers with the information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions; an automotive search engine that enables manufactures and dealers to optimize advertising campaigns; AutoWeb Traffic Product, a pay-per-click advertising program that offer targeted offers to consumers based on make, model, and geographic location; and AutoWeb consumer traffic referral product that engages car buyers from the AutoWeb's network of automotive Websites to present them with offers based on their make and model of interest, as well as geographic location. The company was formerly known as Autobytel Inc. and changed its name to AutoWeb, Inc. in October 2017. AutoWeb, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock

TripAdvisor, Inc. operates as an online travel company. The company operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. Its travel platform aggregates reviews and opinions of members about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants, which enables users to research and plan their travel experiences, as well as book hotels, flights, cruises, vacation rentals, tours, activities and attractions, and restaurant reservations on its site or mobile app, or on the site or app of travel partner sites. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates 20 other media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, citymaps.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, gateguru.com, holidaylettings.co.uk, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com. The company's Websites feature 600 million reviews and opinions on 7.5 million places comprising 1.2 million hotels, inns, B&Bs, and specialty lodging; 750,000 vacation rentals; 4.6 million restaurants; and 915,000 activities and attractions worldwide. TripAdvisor, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Autoweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.