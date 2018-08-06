Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 7,700 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 7.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 98,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,344,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,704 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,714,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,103,000 after purchasing an additional 80,936 shares during the last quarter. Windhaven Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Windhaven Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,235,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,454,000 after acquiring an additional 12,697 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 944,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,514,000 after acquiring an additional 260,858 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22,278.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 917,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,079,000 after acquiring an additional 913,651 shares during the period.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $101.72 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.33 and a 1-year high of $108.81.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1999 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

