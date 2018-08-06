Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Position in First Trust Strateg Val Idx Fnd (FTCS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Strateg Val Idx Fnd (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 220.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,489 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.99% of First Trust Strateg Val Idx Fnd worth $9,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Strateg Val Idx Fnd by 326.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Strateg Val Idx Fnd by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Strateg Val Idx Fnd by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Strateg Val Idx Fnd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Strateg Val Idx Fnd by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Strateg Val Idx Fnd opened at $53.18 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. First Trust Strateg Val Idx Fnd has a 1-year low of $45.65 and a 1-year high of $54.95.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

