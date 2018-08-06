Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Position in iShares Dow Jones US Energy Sector (IYE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Energy Sector (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,289 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.99% of iShares Dow Jones US Energy Sector worth $10,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Dow Jones US Energy Sector by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 359,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,307,000 after acquiring an additional 22,120 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Dow Jones US Energy Sector by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 355,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,152,000 after acquiring an additional 28,127 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares Dow Jones US Energy Sector by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 169,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,263,000 after acquiring an additional 44,315 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Dow Jones US Energy Sector by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones US Energy Sector during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,947,000.

iShares Dow Jones US Energy Sector opened at $41.49 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. iShares Dow Jones US Energy Sector has a twelve month low of $33.70 and a twelve month high of $43.75.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

