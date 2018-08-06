Commerzbank Analysts Give London Stock Exchange Group (LSE) a GBX 4,700 Price Target

Commerzbank set a GBX 4,700 ($61.75) price objective on London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSE) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,690 ($61.62) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,600 ($60.44) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 4,450 ($58.47) to GBX 5,200 ($68.32) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,950 ($65.04) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 3,600 ($47.30) to GBX 3,800 ($49.93) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 4,456.06 ($58.55).

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group traded down GBX 21 ($0.28), reaching GBX 4,468 ($58.70), during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 496,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,293. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2,995 ($39.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,114 ($54.05).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 17.20 ($0.23) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure and capital markets business primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, Italy, France, and Sri Lanka. It operates through Capital Markets, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Post Trade Services-LCH, Information Services, Technology Services, and Other segments.

