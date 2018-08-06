Commerzbank Analysts Give Continental (CON) a €247.00 Price Target

Commerzbank set a €247.00 ($290.59) price objective on Continental (ETR:CON) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($311.76) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. UBS Group set a €253.00 ($297.65) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €245.00 ($288.24) price target on shares of Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on shares of Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €241.15 ($283.70).

Shares of Continental opened at €185.25 ($217.94) on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. Continental has a 12 month low of €186.55 ($219.47) and a 12 month high of €257.40 ($302.82).

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

