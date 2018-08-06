Comerica Bank Acquires 1,010 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc (ASH)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 154,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.25% of Ashland Global worth $12,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASH. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Ashland Global by 48.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,490,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,783,000 after buying an additional 808,605 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Ashland Global by 174.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,249,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,179,000 after buying an additional 794,666 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ashland Global by 216.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 496,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,649,000 after buying an additional 339,482 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ashland Global in the first quarter worth approximately $15,445,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Ashland Global by 135.7% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 330,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,031,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASH opened at $84.94 on Monday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $59.80 and a twelve month high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Ashland Global had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. Its Specialty Ingredients segment provides products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It offers solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from plant and seed extract, cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, and acrylic polymers, as well as polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives.

