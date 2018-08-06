Colfax (CFX) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.15-2.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.13.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Colfax in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colfax from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Colfax from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Colfax from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Colfax from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Colfax presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.76.
Shares of Colfax opened at $31.97 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.32. Colfax has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.52.
In other Colfax news, insider Shyam Kambeyanda sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $28,355.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Colfax
Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified industrial technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, and supplies heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, and gas compressors, as well as related products, systems, and services.
