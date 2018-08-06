Colfax (CFX) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.15-2.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.13.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Colfax in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colfax from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Colfax from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Colfax from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Colfax from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Colfax presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.76.

Shares of Colfax opened at $31.97 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.32. Colfax has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $925.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.07 million. Colfax had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 6.13%. Colfax’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Colfax will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Colfax news, insider Shyam Kambeyanda sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $28,355.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified industrial technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, and supplies heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, and gas compressors, as well as related products, systems, and services.

