Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) Holdings Increased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,400 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,900 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $7,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 29,089 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 30,916 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 10,601 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,583 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 2,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $220,866.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sumithra Gomatam sold 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $123,000.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,312 shares in the company, valued at $486,150.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,395 shares of company stock worth $2,714,873. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. BidaskClub raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $95.00 price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.35.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions opened at $77.82 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $85.10. The company has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.66%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

The Ledger Gazette

window._wpemojiSettings = {“baseUrl”:”https:\/\/s.w.org\/images\/core\/emoji\/2.4\/72×72\/”,”ext”:”.png”,”svgUrl”:”https:\/\/s.w.org\/images\/core\/emoji\/2.4\/svg\/”,”svgExt”:”.svg”,”source”:{“concatemoji”:”https:\/\/ledgergazette.com\/wp-includes\/js\/wp-emoji-release.min.js?ver=4.9.7″}};

!function(a,b,c){function d(a,b){var c=String.fromCharCode;l.clearRect(0,0,k.width,k.height),l.fillText(c.apply(this,a),0,0);var d=k.toDataURL();l.clearRect(0,0,k.width,k.height),l.fillText(c.apply(this,b),0,0);var e=k.toDataURL();return d===e}function e(a){var b;if(!l||!l.fillText)return!1;switch(l.textBaseline=”top”,l.font=”600 32px Arial”,a){case”flag”:return!(b=d([55356,56826,55356,56819],[55356,56826,8203,55356,56819]))&&(b=d([55356,57332,56128,56423,56128,56418,56128,56421,56128,56430,56128,56423,56128,56447],[55356,57332,8203,56128,56423,8203,56128,56418,8203,56128,56421,8203,56128,56430,8203,56128,56423,8203,56128,56447]),!b);case”emoji”:return b=d([55357,56692,8205,9792,65039],[55357,56692,8203,9792,65039]),!b}return!1}function f(a){var c=b.createElement(“script”);c.src=a,c.defer=c.type=”text/javascript”,b.getElementsByTagName(“head”)[0].appendChild(c)}var g,h,i,j,k=b.createElement(“canvas”),l=k.getContext&&k.getContext(“2d”);for(j=Array(“flag”,”emoji”),c.supports={everything:!0,everythingExceptFlag:!0},i=0;i .copyrights {background-color:#FFFFFF;}

nav a#pull,.flex-direction-nav li a,#top-navigation li:hover a, #header nav#top-navigation ul ul li,#navigation .menu,#move-to-top,.mts-subscribe input[type=’submit’],input[type=’submit’],#commentform input#submit,.contactform #submit,.pagination a,.fs-pagination a,.header-search .ajax-search-results-container,#load-posts a,#fs2_load_more_button,.dark-style .post-data,#wp-calendar td a,#wp-calendar caption,#wp-calendar #prev a:before,#wp-calendar #next a:before, .tagcloud a, #tags-tab-content a {background: #081a36;}

.slider1 .vertical-small .post-data:after,.featured-section-1-1 .vertical-small .post-data:after,.featured-section-2-1 .vertical-small .post-data:after,.dark-style.vertical-small .post-data:after {border-color: #081a36 transparent;}

#footer-post-carousel .post-data:after{border-color: transparent #081a36;}

.header-search #s,nav a.toggle-mobile-menu,#mobile-menu-wrapper,.tab_widget ul.wps_tabs li,#top-navigation .menu ul .current-menu-item > a {background: #081a36 !important;}

.pace .pace-progress,.mts-subscribe input[type=’submit’]:hover,#mobile-menu-wrapper ul li a:hover,.breadcrumb .root a,input[type=’submit’]:hover,#commentform input#submit:hover,.contactform #submit:hover,.flex-direction-nav li a:hover,#move-to-top:hover,.ajax-search-meta .results-link:hover,#navigation li:hover a,#header nav#navigation ul ul li,.header-search .fa-search.active,.widget_nav_menu .menu-item a:hover,.tagcloud a:hover, #tags-tab-content a:hover,.readMore a:hover,.thecategory a,.post-box .review-total-only,.pagination a:hover,#load-posts a:hover, #fs2_load_more_button:hover,.fs-filter-navigation a:hover,.fs-filter-navigation a.current,.slidertitle a,.active > a > .menu-caret,#wp-calendar td a:hover,#wp-calendar #today,#wp-calendar #prev:hover a:before,#wp-calendar #next:hover a:before, #searchsubmit {background: #1ba54a;}

.home .menu .home-menu-item a,.menu .current-menu-item > a,.widget_wpt .tab_title.selected a,.widget_wp_review_tab .tab_title.selected a {background: #1ba54a !important;}

#wp-calendar thead th.today {border-bottom-color: #1ba54a;}

a:hover,.title a:hover,.post-data .post-title:hover,.post-title a:hover,.post-info a:hover,.entry-content a,.textwidget a,.reply a,.comm,.fn a,.comment-reply-link, .entry-content .singleleft a:hover {color:#1ba54a;}

.post-box .review-total-only .review-result-wrapper .review-result i {color:#1ba54a !important;}

.shareit { top: 415px; left: auto; z-index: 0; margin: 0 0 0 -120px; width: 90px; position: fixed; overflow: hidden; padding: 5px; border:none; border-right: 0;}

.share-item {margin: 2px;}

.bypostauthor:after { content: “Author”; position: absolute; right: 0px; top: 0px; padding: 0px 10px; background: #444; color: #FFF; }

.post-single-content-inner { width: 100%; }

.header-inner {

width: 100%;

height: 100%;

display: table;

padding: 1% 0;

}

#header {

float: left;

margin: 0;

padding: 0 0 10px;

position: relative;

width: 100%;

z-index: initial;

}

#header p { margin-bottom: 0; }

#page {

clear: both;

display: inline-block;

float: none;

min-height: 100px;

padding-top: 5px;

width: 100%;

}

/*

.menu li, .menu li a { font-family: ‘Roboto’; font-weight: normal; font-size: 15px; color: #FFFFFF; }

body { font-family: ‘Roboto’; font-weight: normal; font-size: 15px; color: #444444; }

#sidebars .widget { font-family: ‘Roboto’; font-weight: normal; font-size: 15px; color: #444444; }

.footer-widgets { font-family: ‘Roboto’; font-weight: normal; font-size: 15px; color: #444444; }

h1 { font-family: ‘Roboto’; font-weight: 700; font-size: 30px; color: #444444; }

h2 { font-family: ‘Roboto’; font-weight: 700; font-size: 25px; color: #444444; }

h3 { font-family: ‘Roboto’; font-weight: 700; font-size: 20px; color: #444444; }

h4 { font-family: ‘Roboto’; font-weight: 700; font-size: 18px; color: #444444; }

h5 { font-family: ‘Roboto’; font-weight: 700; font-size: 15px; color: #444444; }

h6 { font-family: ‘Roboto’; font-weight: 700; font-size: 13px; color: #444444; }

.post-data .post-title { font-family: ‘Roboto’; font-weight: 700; font-size: 15px; color: #444444; }

.hentry .entry-title { font-family: ‘Roboto’; font-weight: 700; font-size: 25px; color: #444444; }

.post-day { font-family: ‘Roboto’; font-weight: 300; font-size: 80px; color: #FFFFFF; }

document.documentElement.className = document.documentElement.className.replace(/\bno-js\b/,’js’); .recentcomments a{display:inline !important;padding:0 !important;margin:0 !important;}

Menu

Business

Health

Science

Technology

About/Contact

Privacy Policy

Staff

Latest Articles

Did Homo Sapiens Develop An Ecological Niche that Outlasted Other

Science

July 31, 2018

0

Nvd3u2XDwX

Mounting archaeological and palaeoenvironmental datasets of the Middle and Late Pleistocene have recently critical reviews and now determine that the dispersal of hominins both within and beyond Africa actually demonstrate unique environmental settings and adaptations …

Continue

What is A Scutoid and How Does it Affect You?

Science

July 31, 2018

0

Nvd3u2XDwX

Scientists are always making remarkable discoveries, but it is not that often these discoveries are already a part of our everyday lives; literally.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.