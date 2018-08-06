Cognex Co. (CGNX) Director Sells $530,100.00 in Stock

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Director Anthony Sun sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $530,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 284,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,068,728.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CGNX stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.95. 111,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,117. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $72.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.58.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Cognex had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $211.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.41%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 218.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,982 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 10,280 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 530,436 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,577,000 after acquiring an additional 19,566 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 16,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 1,003.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 89,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 81,270 shares during the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CGNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub raised Cognex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Northcoast Research set a $56.00 price target on Cognex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Cognex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised Cognex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cognex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.18.

