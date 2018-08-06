CoffeeCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $77.00 (CFC)

CoffeeCoin (CURRENCY:CFC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. CoffeeCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $77.00 worth of CoffeeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoffeeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CoffeeCoin has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CoffeeCoin alerts:

Particl (PART) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00069456 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010004 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000423 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001902 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000505 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000219 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About CoffeeCoin

CoffeeCoin (CRYPTO:CFC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. The Reddit community for CoffeeCoin is /r/Coffeecoin . The official website for CoffeeCoin is www.coffee-coin.org . CoffeeCoin’s official Twitter account is @coffeecoin2

Buying and Selling CoffeeCoin

CoffeeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoffeeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoffeeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoffeeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoffeeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoffeeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.