Cobham (COB) Given Sell Rating at Deutsche Bank

Cobham (LON:COB)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on COB. Kepler Capital Markets raised their target price on Cobham from GBX 112 ($1.47) to GBX 117 ($1.54) and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 134 ($1.76) target price on shares of Cobham in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cobham from GBX 143 ($1.88) to GBX 135 ($1.77) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cobham to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 115 ($1.51) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.91) target price (down previously from GBX 150 ($1.97)) on shares of Cobham in a report on Friday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 131.56 ($1.73).

Get Cobham alerts:

Shares of COB stock opened at GBX 128.50 ($1.69) on Monday. Cobham has a 12 month low of GBX 107.67 ($1.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 150.30 ($1.97).

In other news, insider David Mellors sold 122,814 shares of Cobham stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.66), for a total transaction of £154,745.64 ($203,318.41). Also, insider Norton Schwartz acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.71) per share, for a total transaction of £6,500 ($8,540.27). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,166 shares of company stock worth $669,989.

About Cobham

Cobham plc provides a range of technologies and services to commercial, defense, aerospace, space, and security markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Australia, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Communications and Connectivity, Mission Systems, Advanced Electronic Solutions, and Aviation Services.

Featured Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Cobham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cobham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.