CNO Financial Group (CNO) Debt Trading 1.3% Higher

An issue of CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) debt rose 1.3% against its face value during trading on Friday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 5.25% coupon and is set to mature on May 30, 2025. The debt is now trading at $101.25 and was trading at $98.07 one week ago. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel moves in its stock price.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $23.00 price target on shares of CNO Financial Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. CNO Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.17.

CNO Financial Group traded down $0.05, hitting $22.21, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,042,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,884. CNO Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $26.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.13.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,752,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,975,000 after acquiring an additional 391,587 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 294,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,371,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 793,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,192,000 after acquiring an additional 15,477 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $4,800,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

