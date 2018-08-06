Clorox Co to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (CLX)

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Clorox in a report issued on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy forecasts that the company will earn $1.58 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Clorox’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.24 EPS.

CLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $139.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.42.

NYSE CLX opened at $143.08 on Monday. Clorox has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $150.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.36.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Clorox had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 103.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Clorox announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 24th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 79,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,000,000. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 40,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 21,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighters and color boosters; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the Clorox, Dispatch, Aplicare, HealthLink, and Clorox Healthcare brands.

