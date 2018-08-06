Clorox Co (CLX) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lowered its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 10.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,671 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $17,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 67,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,137,000 after buying an additional 9,272 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 20,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in Clorox by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLX. ValuEngine upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Clorox from $139.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Clorox from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.42.

Shares of Clorox opened at $143.08 on Friday, according to MarketBeat . The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.36. Clorox Co has a 52-week low of $113.57 and a 52-week high of $150.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 107.93% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.34%.

Clorox announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 24th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighters and color boosters; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the Clorox, Dispatch, Aplicare, HealthLink, and Clorox Healthcare brands.

