Clearsign Combustion (CLIR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Clearsign Combustion (NASDAQ:CLIR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 13th.

Clearsign Combustion (NASDAQ:CLIR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $1.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Clearsign Combustion has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $4.70.

ClearSign Combustion Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, and overall cost-effectiveness of combustion systems in the United States. Its Duplex, Duplex Plug & Play, and Electrodynamic Combustion Control platform technologies enhance the performance of combustion systems in a range of markets, including energy, commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

