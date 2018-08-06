Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) will announce $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.44. Clean Harbors reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 90.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.19. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $849.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CLH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.78.

In related news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $127,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,212.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $5,211,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,955,136 shares in the company, valued at $206,102,136.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,852 shares of company stock worth $5,979,778 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.9% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.9% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 22,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 8.0% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 17,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 16.3% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 9,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,046. Clean Harbors has a one year low of $44.74 and a one year high of $64.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. It operates through Technical Services; Industrial and Field Services; Safety-Kleen; and Oil, Gas and Lodging Services segments. The company's Technical Services segment provides a range of hazardous material management services, including the packaging, collection, transportation, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its incinerator, landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities.

