Civitas Solutions Inc (CIVI) Insider Bruce F. Nardella Sells 4,585 Shares

Civitas Solutions Inc (NYSE:CIVI) insider Bruce F. Nardella sold 4,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $76,936.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,871,925.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Civitas Solutions traded down $0.10, reaching $16.50, during mid-day trading on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 27,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,483. The company has a market capitalization of $608.77 million, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Civitas Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90.
Civitas Solutions (NYSE:CIVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.00 million. Civitas Solutions had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 0.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Civitas Solutions Inc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Civitas Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Civitas Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Civitas Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.
Civitas Solutions Company Profile
Civitas Solutions, Inc provides home- and community-based health and human services to must-serve individuals with intellectual, developmental, behavioral, and/or medically complex disabilities and challenges in the United States. It operates through Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (I/DD), Post-Acute Specialty Rehabilitation Services (SRS), and At-Risk Youth (ARY) segments.
Featured Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You
Receive News & Ratings for Civitas Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civitas Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.