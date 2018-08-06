Civitas Solutions Inc (CIVI) Insider Bruce F. Nardella Sells 4,585 Shares

Civitas Solutions Inc (NYSE:CIVI) insider Bruce F. Nardella sold 4,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $76,936.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,871,925.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Civitas Solutions traded down $0.10, reaching $16.50, during mid-day trading on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 27,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,483. The company has a market capitalization of $608.77 million, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Civitas Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90.

Civitas Solutions (NYSE:CIVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.00 million. Civitas Solutions had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 0.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Civitas Solutions Inc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Civitas Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Civitas Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Civitas Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Civitas Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Civitas Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Civitas Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Civitas Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Civitas Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

Civitas Solutions, Inc provides home- and community-based health and human services to must-serve individuals with intellectual, developmental, behavioral, and/or medically complex disabilities and challenges in the United States. It operates through Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (I/DD), Post-Acute Specialty Rehabilitation Services (SRS), and At-Risk Youth (ARY) segments.

