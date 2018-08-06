Civista Bancshares (CIVB) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.16

Press coverage about Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Civista Bancshares earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the bank an impact score of 46.8156436378182 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CIVB shares. Hovde Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Thursday. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Friday, April 27th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Civista Bancshares from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Civista Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

NASDAQ CIVB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.41. 11,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,419. Civista Bancshares has a 12-month low of $18.96 and a 12-month high of $25.88. The company has a market capitalization of $263.00 million, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.47 million. equities analysts predict that Civista Bancshares will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 23rd. This is an increase from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 27.07%.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

