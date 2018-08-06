Civic Price Down 12.1% Over Last 7 Days (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. Civic has a total market capitalization of $59.37 million and $7.90 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Civic has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One Civic token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002436 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Binance, Cobinhood and Radar Relay.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006109 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003460 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00012852 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014079 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000429 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00395875 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00193676 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000197 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014008 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Civic Token Profile

Civic launched on June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,699,966 tokens. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here

Civic Token Trading

Civic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Vebitcoin, HitBTC, Gate.io, Bittrex, OKEx, IDEX, Huobi, Mercatox, Kucoin, Cobinhood, Poloniex, Radar Relay, COSS, Liqui, Livecoin, GOPAX, Upbit and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

