Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 1,877 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,595 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.3% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $15,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 19,286.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,228,065 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after buying an additional 6,195,939 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $381,555,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 3,477,091 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $853,070,000 after purchasing an additional 817,987 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919,846 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $423,249,000 after purchasing an additional 804,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $152,388,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $257.22 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $186.00 and a 12 month high of $259.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $243.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.10. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $56.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare conglomerate to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $277.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “$255.42” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “$255.42” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “$255.42” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.82.

In related news, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 177 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.72, for a total transaction of $45,262.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,429,433.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $3,732,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,746,533 shares in the company, valued at $434,572,341.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,829 shares of company stock worth $12,601,829 over the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.