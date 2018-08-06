Citizens (CIA) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:CIA opened at $7.60 on Friday. Citizens has a twelve month low of $6.67 and a twelve month high of $8.70.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Citizens by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 61,399 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Citizens by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,175,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,342,000 after purchasing an additional 40,765 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Citizens by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 9,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment offers ordinary whole life, burial insurance, pre-need policies, and accident and health related policies, as well as credit life insurance and final expense policies to middle and lower income families, and individuals in the Midwest and Southern United States; and whole life and endowment policies to international residents.

