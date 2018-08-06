Citigroup Increases Minerva Neurosciences (NERV) Price Target to $19.00

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Citigroup to $19.00 in a research note issued on Friday. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 140.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Minerva Neurosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd.

Minerva Neurosciences opened at $7.90 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $9.25.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 51,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 9,021 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 13,199 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 329.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 24,594 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 125,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

