Citigroup Inc (C) Position Trimmed by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 681,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,959 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $47,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in Citigroup by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 26,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Derby & Company Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 11,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 9,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Raja Akram sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $34,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John C. Gerspach sold 12,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $937,571.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on C shares. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. HSBC raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.31.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $72.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $184.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $64.38 and a 52 week high of $80.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.02%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

