Citigroup Boosts EPR Properties (EPR) Price Target to $65.00

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Thursday. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Friday, July 20th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on EPR Properties from $62.25 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. TheStreet cut EPR Properties from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut EPR Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Shares of EPR Properties opened at $68.62 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.49. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $51.87 and a fifty-two week high of $72.32.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $202.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.17 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 38.00%. EPR Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a aug 18 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.06%.

In related news, VP Tonya L. Mater sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $156,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,718.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter valued at about $139,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.8 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

