Cisco Systems (CSCO) Given News Sentiment Score of 0.16

Media stories about Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cisco Systems earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the network equipment provider an impact score of 47.2686563471897 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Vetr lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.32 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.42.

Shares of Cisco Systems opened at $42.83 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $201.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.34. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $30.36 and a 12-month high of $46.37.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. Cisco Systems had a positive return on equity of 19.48% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 61.40%.

In other news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $1,514,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 490,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,222,117.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

