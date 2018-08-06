Chuy’s (CHUY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a $35.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.54% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. owns and operates full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican food. The Company offers menu which includes appetizers, soups and salads, tacos, burritos, enchiladas, fajitas and combination platters. It operates chains throughout Texas, Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Get Chuy's alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Chuy’s from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chuy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.71.

Shares of Chuy’s traded up $0.25, hitting $31.10, during mid-day trading on Monday, MarketBeat reports. 60,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,128. The stock has a market cap of $522.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of -0.23. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $34.10.

In other Chuy’s news, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $148,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael C. Hatcher sold 4,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total value of $133,838.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,847.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHUY. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chuy’s in the second quarter worth $121,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the second quarter valued at $233,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 23.2% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the first quarter valued at $242,000.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 91 Chuy's restaurants in 19 states. Chuy's Holdings, Inc was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chuy’s (CHUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.