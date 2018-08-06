Chronos (CRX) Market Cap Reaches $55,471.00

Chronos (CURRENCY:CRX) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. In the last week, Chronos has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. Chronos has a market cap of $55,471.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Chronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chronos coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00044983 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004302 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00305784 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000687 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00064653 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000260 BTC.

About Chronos

Chronos (CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 9th, 2016. Chronos’ total supply is 73,729,962 coins. Chronos’ official Twitter account is @_Pennyauction_ . The official website for Chronos is chronos-coin.com

Buying and Selling Chronos

Chronos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

