Choate Investment Advisors Acquires 2,834 Shares of Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,622 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,237 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 20,825 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 57,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock opened at $48.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $53.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 16th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.95%.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $23,445,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,644,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,005,059.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $174,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at $842,993.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,050,500 shares of company stock worth $48,160,140 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

