China Customer Relations Centers (CCRC) versus CBIZ (CBZ) Critical Survey

China Customer Relations Centers (NASDAQ: CCRC) and CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get China Customer Relations Centers alerts:

This table compares China Customer Relations Centers and CBIZ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Customer Relations Centers N/A N/A N/A CBIZ 7.04% 11.21% 5.20%

This table compares China Customer Relations Centers and CBIZ’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Customer Relations Centers $88.97 million 1.90 $8.77 million N/A N/A CBIZ $855.34 million 1.39 $50.37 million $0.87 24.83

CBIZ has higher revenue and earnings than China Customer Relations Centers.

Volatility & Risk

China Customer Relations Centers has a beta of -1.86, indicating that its stock price is 286% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBIZ has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for China Customer Relations Centers and CBIZ, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Customer Relations Centers 0 0 0 0 N/A CBIZ 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of China Customer Relations Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.6% of CBIZ shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of CBIZ shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CBIZ beats China Customer Relations Centers on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Customer Relations Centers Company Profile

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. provides business process outsourcing services for telecommunications companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers voice-based customer care services, including customer relationship management, technical support, sales, customer retention, marketing surveys, and research. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Tai'an, the People's Republic of China.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides professional business services, products, and solutions in the United States and Canada. It offers its services through three practice groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services practice group provides accounting and tax compliance and consulting, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, litigation support, risk and advisory, real estate consulting, and internal audit outsourcing services. The Benefits and Insurance Services practice group offers group health benefits consulting and brokerage, property and casualty brokerage, employee benefits consulting, retirement plan advisory, payroll, human capital advisory, actuarial, life insurance, and other services. The National Practices practice group provides managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. The company primarily serves small and midsized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises. CBIZ, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for China Customer Relations Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Customer Relations Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.