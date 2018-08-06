China Biologic Products (CBPO) Cut to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of China Biologic Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Biologic Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Biologic Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of China Biologic Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. China Biologic Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Get China Biologic Products alerts:

Shares of CBPO stock traded down $6.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.94. 10,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,685. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.36. China Biologic Products has a 1 year low of $71.85 and a 1 year high of $107.44.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.21 million. China Biologic Products had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that China Biologic Products will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in China Biologic Products by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,347,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,968 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in China Biologic Products by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 926,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,038,000 after purchasing an additional 247,555 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in China Biologic Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,375,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in China Biologic Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in China Biologic Products by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 680,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,155,000 after purchasing an additional 45,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

China Biologic Products Company Profile

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for China Biologic Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Biologic Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.