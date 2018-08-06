China Biologic Products (CBPO) Cut to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of China Biologic Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Biologic Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Biologic Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of China Biologic Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. China Biologic Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.
Shares of CBPO stock traded down $6.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.94. 10,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,685. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.36. China Biologic Products has a 1 year low of $71.85 and a 1 year high of $107.44.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in China Biologic Products by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,347,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,968 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in China Biologic Products by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 926,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,038,000 after purchasing an additional 247,555 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in China Biologic Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,375,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in China Biologic Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in China Biologic Products by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 680,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,155,000 after purchasing an additional 45,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.34% of the company’s stock.
China Biologic Products Company Profile
China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.
Read More: What does RSI mean?
Receive News & Ratings for China Biologic Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Biologic Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.