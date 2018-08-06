Chimerix (CMRX) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Chimerix earned a news impact score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.6410997631981 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Chimerix traded down $0.07, reaching $4.21, during trading hours on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. 209,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,357. Chimerix has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.01. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 1,736.95% and a negative return on equity of 31.97%. The company had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 million. analysts predict that Chimerix will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chimerix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.08.

In other news, insider M Michelle Berrey purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 325,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,652. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest Mario sold 52,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total transaction of $243,845.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,905 shares in the company, valued at $59,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,368 shares of company stock worth $616,495 over the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients.

