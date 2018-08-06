Chemours (CC) Given New $68.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Chemours (NYSE:CC) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Chemours in a report on Monday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Chemours in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $57.50 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.91.

Shares of CC stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.49. 33,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,911. Chemours has a 1-year low of $42.75 and a 1-year high of $58.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.84.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Chemours had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 107.89%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Chemours will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chemours news, insider Mark P. Vergnano sold 200,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.47, for a total value of $10,101,620.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 394,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,900,270.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Newman sold 43,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $2,185,497.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,274,965.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CC. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Chemours in the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Chemours in the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in Chemours in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Chemours in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Chemours in the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

