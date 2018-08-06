Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF) Rating Reiterated by Loop Capital

Loop Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) in a research report report published on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets set a $29.00 target price on Chefs’ Warehouse and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chefs’ Warehouse has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Shares of CHEF opened at $28.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.81 million, a PE ratio of 64.20, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.67. Chefs’ Warehouse has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $31.90.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $370.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.14 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 12,000 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $376,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,515.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHEF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 40,724 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 9,583 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 563.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 99,200 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 94,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 22,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 48,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

