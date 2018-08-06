Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CAKE. Maxim Group lowered Cheesecake Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Cheesecake Factory from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cheesecake Factory presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.25.

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $49.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.30. Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $38.34 and a one year high of $60.19.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $593.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.40 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 17.87%. Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. research analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, VP Debby R. Zurzolo sold 936 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total value of $50,178.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,725 shares of company stock valued at $999,965. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 16.0% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.3% during the first quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 29,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 3.4% during the first quarter. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC now owns 40,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 5.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tdam USA Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 6.4% during the first quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 28,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants in the United States. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of February 28, 2018, it operated 214 company-owned restaurants, including 199 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory brand; 13 restaurants under the Grand Lux Cafe brand; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen brand, as well as 20 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

